Jennifer Lopez and twins mark bittersweet celebration following split from Alex Rodriguez The Jenny from the Block hitmaker got engaged to ARod in 2019

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently announced their split in a joint statement, and are now focusing on the future.

Like with any separation, the celebrity couple are now facing milestones without the other.

And on Wednesday, JLo and her twins Emme and Max, 13, marked a bittersweet day as Alex's daughter Ella celebrated her birthday - the first one since the separation.

Jennifer and her twins are incredibly close to Ella and were present for her birthday celebrations last year during lockdown.

The birthday girl will no doubt have a special day with her loved ones despite the change.

A-Rod paid a heartfelt tribute to his youngest child on Instagram to mark her birthday, posting a heartfelt message alongside a series of family photos.

Jennifer Lopez and her twins featured in ARod's birthday tribute to daughter Ella

Showing that he and Jennifer are still on good terms, Alex included several photos featuring Jennifer and her twins, as well as many snapshots of himself with Ella and her older sister Natasha, 16.

In the caption, the sportsman wrote: "13. Wow. That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it's even more special than ever.

"I just can't believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!

Jennifer and her twins were incredibly close to Arod's children

"Ella - everyday you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined. You are smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny.

"I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much."

Many of Alex's followers commented on the sweet post to wish Ella many happy returns, while others remarked on his close bond with his daughters.

"Such a great dad!" one wrote, while another commented: "Beautiful – you are a great dad." A third added: "You are a wonderful dad."

Jennifer and Alex announced their split in April

Jennifer and Alex's children built up a close bond during the four years of their relationship.

Talking to People, the Selena actress previously disclosed: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends.

Inside Jennifer Lopez's incredible cinema room at Miami mansion

"I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

