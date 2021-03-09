Jennifer Lopez bares abs as she wows in white PVC cropped top and pants Jenny from the Block left fans stunned after sharing more looks from her new collection

Jennifer Lopez has left fans stunned after sharing more looks from her new Designer Shoe Warehouse collection.

In the latest snaps, Jenny from the Block wears a metallic white crop top with knot detailing, and skintight lycra leggings.

Paired with zebra-print stiletto heels, the superstar offered a variety of fun poses including one that appeared to show her mid-stride.

"These shoots are everything," shared one fan as others left fire and heart emojis.

The snaps come a week after the mom of two revealed a first look at her new collection.

Jennifer's fans called the photos "everything"

The superstar singer shared the campaign snaps with fans, rocking a slinky cutout dress and sky-high heels.

Jennifer launched her first collection with DSW in early 2020, with prices ranging from $59 to $189.

The debut collection paid homage to the three cities J-Lo calls home: New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

Jennifer's blended family includes her two children and fiance Alex Rodriguez's children

"We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami," she said at the time.

"With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all."

However, the coronavirus pandemic forced her to pibot and the fall 2020 collection featured sneakers and boots.

