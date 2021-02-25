Inside Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max's NY bedroom – complete with bunk beds The Jenny from the Block star has a luxury penthouse in Manhattan

Jennifer Lopez has properties around the United States, including a luxury penthouse in Manhattan.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker often goes back to New York, where she grew up, to visit her family, and when she does, she stays at her central apartment.

JLo's twins Emme and Max have a number of bedrooms at their various homes, and like many other siblings, share a bedroom while staying in the city.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's twins celebrate their 13th birthday

At the beginning of the week, Jennifer's sister Lynda Lopez shared a rare look inside the twins' bedroom as she posted a birthday tribute on Instagram, which was accompanied by a picture of Emme, Max and their cousin Lucy sitting on the bottom bunk inside the room.

The cosy space was decked out for Christmas at the time the photo was taken, complete with festive Santa bedding and a giant tree.

Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max with their cousin Lucy inside their Manhattan bedroom

Jennifer previously shared a photo of Emme praying at the side of her bed in the same bedroom, as she marked World Sloth Day in October.

The picture coincided with the release of Emme's debut book, Lord Help Me, which features a sloth as the central character. The picture shared a glimpse of another corner of the bedroom, complete with beanbags, a patterned rug and a pile of board games.

Jennifer and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez also have a home in Los Angeles, where they are currently staying, as well as a holiday home in the Hamptons, and a house in Miami, where they primarily live.

Another look inside JLo's twins' bedroom in New York

On Monday, Emme and Max enjoyed a special lockdown birthday with their famous mum, who made sure they had plenty of surprises despite the pandemic restrictions.

Emme was treated to a guitar lesson from Lenny Kravitz, while Max got a singing lesson from JLo's singing coach Stevie Mackey.

The singer also treated Max and Emme to breakfast in bed on the morning of their birthday, which consisted of waffles with sprinkles, pancakes, eggs and bacon.

Inside Jennifer Lopez's incredible cinema room at Miami mansion

The Hustlers star shared photos of her children tucking into their birthday feast as she watched them open their presents wearing a personalised JLo dressing gown.

The award-winning singer captioned the pictures: "OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm.

Jennifer's twins turned 13 on Monday

"Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil' coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love.

"It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since... I'm feeling so many emotions this morning...so very emotional today... so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can't freeeze time.

"To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever..."

