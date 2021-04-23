Jennifer Aniston rang in Earth Day with a bang when she shared a stunning black-and-white beach photo on her Instagram Stories.

In the stunning image, Jennifer, 52, had her back to the camera and wore nothing more than a silk skirt.

Her hair was blowing in the wind and she protected her modesty with a perfectly placed hand.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston makes stunning appearance in heartwarming video

Jennifer captioned the image: "Happy Earth Day. Today is a reminder that this beautiful planet is the only one we have… please let's do better to protect it."

The Friends star has been quiet on social media recently but returned on Monday with another show-stopping photo.

She posted a snapshot of herself back on the set of her hit TV show, The Morning Show, and was lounging back in a chair wearing a killer outfit.

Jennifer Aniston shared the image on her Instagram Stories for Earth Day

Not only has Jennifer - who previously shared another beautiful beach image of herself which can be seen here - been busy working, but she's also had some exciting personal news too. The actress is set to become a great aunt.

While she doesn't have any children of her own, she'll be a doting relative to the baby who is due later this year.

Eilish Melick - the daughter of Jennifer's half-brother, John Melick lll - is expecting her first baby.

Jennifer's ex-husband Justin Theroux recently opened about their relationship

Jennifer's ex-husband, Justin Theroux, has also been chatting about his relationship with her and opened up on Sunday Today Willie Geist to reveal he received some advice about dating Jen.

"Jason Bateman actually once gave me one of the most sage pieces of advice ever when all that was kind of going on," he said of the press coverage when they first began dating.

"And he said, look, in that side of the entertainment industry, a character is about to be born and that character is you, but it's not you. That character is, you know, angry, that character has got a problem, that character is, you know, sweet.

"It's just this little soap opera that gets written in the margins. And he said, and so my advice is, don't follow that guy's storyline. And it was a good piece of advice because I stuck to it. And that's the only way you can sort of keep sane and all that."

