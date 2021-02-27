Jennifer Aniston floors fans with figure-hugging outfit for morning routine The actress also revealed the secret to her glowing complexion

No sweats here! Jennifer Aniston put on a very glamorous display during her morning routine and there wasn't a set of pajamas in sight.

The Friends star looked radiant in a slim-line pencil skirt, and sleeveless blouse as she made herself coffee - with a little Vital Proteins collagen in the mix.

Jennifer was whipping up her morning beverage in the video set to Dolly Parton's Nine to Five, and appeared to be on the set of The Morning Show, which also explain her outfit.

WATCH: Jennifer put on a glamorous display to make her morning brew

The actress - who is the Chief Creative Officer for Vital Proteins - said "cheers" to her fans and sipped her coffee.

Jennifer's followers loved the insight into her wellness regime and wrote: "Do you do house calls? You make a very cute barista," and "so that's how you look so fresh! Wow".

Others joked about the fact Jennifer has had plenty of practice making caffeinated beverages, since her Friend's character, Rachel, worked in a coffee shop.

Jennifer added collagen to her morning coffee

"Central Perk approves," quipped one follower, while another chimed in with: "Gunther taught you well after all these years."

Jennifer recently celebrated her 52nd birthday and was bombarded with well-wishes from fans, family and loved ones - including her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

The actor made sure to be one of the first to send her his love with a sweet Instagram post and photo. "I love you B!" he wrote.

Jennifer also felt the love from her longtime friend and former co-star, Courteney Cox, who mirrored Justin's statement with a touching tribute.

"Happy birthday Jenny Louise!" she captioned a photo of the two of them. "We've known each other so long I don't even know why I call you that. I love you!"

