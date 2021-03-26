Jennifer Aniston looks unreal with bob haircut and glasses in chic throwback The Friends star interviewed Gloria Steinem

Jennifer Aniston looked almost unrecognisable in a throwback video she shared to celebrate journalist, Gloria Steinem's birthday on Thursday.

The Friends star looked super chic sporting a bob haircut and large, round glasses. Jennifer didn't go for a simple bob though, instead, she rocked an inverted one that featured a short back and long front.

Teaming her look with a long, black dress and multiple gold chains, Jennifer's hair couldn’t have looked more different to the long, golden waves she typically sports.

Jennifer has been serving us hair inspiration for decades, and no matter the style, it always looks enviably healthy and glossy.

So what's her secret? The Along Came Polly star is believed to be a longtime fan of horse hair brand Mane ‘N Tail.

As the name suggests, it was originally created to help keep show ponies’ manes and tails looking strong and shiny, but its popularity quickly grew when their owners realised it worked wonders for them too.

Jennifer looked super chic with her bob

So how does it work? The exclusive micro-enriched protein-packed formula strengthens hair, with key ingredients Vitamin E and provitamin B5 ensuring it’s also deeply nourished.

The brand says the shampoo is "fortified with moisturisers and emollients that help to provide body, shine and manageability", while also claiming it provides "down to the scalp" cleansing action without stripping your hair of its natural oils.

Jennifer shared the throwback on Instagram

It’s not just Jennifer who swears by the brand. Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian and Demi Moore are all also reportedly part of its celebrity following.

Even Hailey Bieber has admitted to using their products in her beauty routine: "On most days, I pull [my hair] back and use Mane 'n' Tail leave-in conditioner as my hairspray to nourish it and prevent breakage but still look styled," she once told Marie Claire.

