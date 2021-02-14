Jennifer Aniston wows with windswept beach photo following birthday The Friends actress celebrated her 52nd birthday on 11 February

Jennifer Aniston has shared a gorgeous new photo on social media following her birthday last week.

The Friends actress turned 52 on 11 February, and while she was unable to celebrate due to the ongoing pandemic, her friends and fans made sure she felt the love online.

After receiving an outpour of tributes dedicated to the star on her birthday, from celebrities including Courteney Cox and Kate Hudson, Jennifer posted a stunning black-and-white photo of herself on the beach to thank everyone for their kind words.

In the picture, the Rachel Green actress looked beautiful with her hair swept back from the wind, as she posed on the sand.

The star accompanied the photo with the message: "Thank you all for the love yesterday! I wish I could hug each and every one of you."

Jennifer Aniston looked gorgeous as she posed on the beach

The Morning Show star has been keeping a relatively low profile during the pandemic, but recently returned to the set of the Apple TV + show to begin filming for series two, reuniting with her co-stars including Reese Witherspoon in the process.

Jennifer plays the role of Alex Levy, a popular TV show host who struggles to maintain her spot at the top of her game after her partner of 15 years, Mitch Kessler (played by Steve Carrell), is fired following a sexual misconduct scandal.

The Friends star received birthday messages from friends including Courteney Cox

The return of the programme was confirmed by Apple just one week after the first season's release. The actress also recently appeared in a fun video montage to celebrate Jimmy Kimmel's birthday at the end of January.

Jennifer was joined by Courteney, and the best friends were taking shots as they wished him many happy returns.

As well as filming for The Morning Show, Jennifer is also set to begin working on the much-anticipated Friends reunion show.

Due to the restrictions of the lockdown, the show has been repeatedly delayed, but it was revealed earlier in the month that the cast had begun filming for it.

Jennifer has been isolating at home in LA during the pandemic

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the show, has already shot material for it, and gave an insight into the reunion while appearing on podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe.

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things… I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something," she said.

