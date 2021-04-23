GMA's Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue look so in love on romantic date night The Good Morning America star lives in New York

Amy Robach kicked off her weekend early by enjoying a romantic date night with her husband, actor Andrew Shue, at their New York home on Thursday evening.

The Good Morning America star kept her outfit casual but still looked amazing in a bright green hooded sweater and minimal makeup.

Posing inside what appeared to be their New York home, both Amy and Andrew held up a glass of red wine as they smiled for the camera.

Amy Robach impresses with her healthy cooking

Captioning the loved-up snap, Amy simply wrote: "Because it's Friday Eve," followed by two clinking wine glasses emoji.

The TV star's fans loved the glimpse into her personal life, with one commenting: "Beautiful couple." A second said: "OMG you two are just adorable!"

A third added: "Cheers! That's a sweet photo. Good for a frame," and a fourth penned: "You're both so beautiful together."

Amy and Andrew enjoyed an early start to the weekend

It was only a few days ago that Amy shared another loved-up selfie with her husband, this time from their terrace. In the snapshot, the pair were all smiles as they enjoyed drinks in the sun.

"Ahhh Sunday. Also Andrew's hair [love heart emoji]," Amy wrote alongside the picture. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Good morning to the cutest couple!" while another wrote: "You both look wonderful and relaxed."

A third added: "Morning you two, enjoy a beautiful day together."

The couple live in Manhattan's West Village with her two daughters

Amy and Andrew live in Manhattan's West Village in a gorgeous property close to the ABC studios. The couple's home boasts a large garden as well as a raised terrace – which offers up incredible views of the city.

On social media, the mother-of-two occasionally shares glimpses inside the property, which has plenty of stylish features, including a country-style kitchen and a rustic living room with an exposed brick wall.

The couple live with Amy's two daughters, Ava and Annie, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Amy and Andrew have been happily married since 2010 and celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary at the beginning of the month.

