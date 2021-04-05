Amy Robach returns to GMA after vacation - and fans are all saying the same thing Good Morning America's Amy Robach returned to TV screens on Monday with a 'vacation smile'

Good Morning America's Amy Robach returned to TV screens on Monday with a "vacation smile" - and fans only had one thing to share.

"Beautiful Amy," commented one fan, as another added: "You’re so beautiful!"

It was a common refrain in the comments on her Instagram page, as one follower wrote: "so beautiful."

She captioned the snap of her back in the studio: "That Monday after vacation smile... ready to go!"

Fans loved her back-to-work look

She wore a baby pink wrap dress with nude strappy sandals, and accessorised with a gold medallion necklace.

Caught on camera as she strode across the floor, Amy smiled at someone off-camera looking every inch the professional.

Amy and her family took the last week away from New York for a family vacation.

Her last day in the studio was 26 March and a day later she shared a snap with her husband, actor Andrew Shue, in a romantic outdoor setting.

She enjoyed a week away with her family

The happy couple sat at a red park table in a stoned area, as a beautiful forest stretched out in the background. Amy was also holding a chilled bottle of champagne for the couple to enjoy.

Amy is a doting mother to two daughters, Ava, born in 2002, and Analise, born in 2006, from her previous marriage to Tim McIntosh.

She later shared pics with Analise as they soaked up the sun on the dreamy getaway and enjoyed a spot of jet-skiing.

Amy looked tanned and relaxed as she jumped on board the ocean vehicle for a spin with her offspring.

Amy shared snaps with her daughters

Wearing a black one-piece and oversized sunglasses for her ride, she looked like a real-life action hero.

She captioned the post: "Making waves... loving the look of anticipation on @annalisemcintosh for her first jet ski ride... swipe for the after shot."

The mother-daughter duo sped around on the crystal blue waters and appeared to be having a great time.

