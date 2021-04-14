Amy Robach relaxes by serene window garden in sun-kissed photo The presenter relaxed after a tiring run

Amy Robach has shared a sun-kissed snap from her New York City apartment where she relaxed next to a beautiful window garden.

The Good Morning America presenter had a well-tended garden with many colourful flowers.

The star was relaxing in a black zip-up crop top and grey sweatpants after she'd gone on a tiring run with her friend Nikki.

"Relaxing… after the running!" she wrote. "What an unexpectedly beautiful day today – WOW."

Amy's post left many fans feeling motivated to join her on a fitness journey. "Just the inspiration I needed to go for a run after work!" shared one.

Another wrote: "You go girl!! You are always inspiring! Glad you were able to put your feet up!"

But one stay-at-home fan lamented: "Me and my bum knee have so much fomo right now."

Others were distracted by the star's luxurious apartment, as one wrote: "Looks like an urban paradise!"

Another added: "The flowers right there [are] beautiful, but then you are too," and a third said: "What a cute hang out spot!"

The presenter is a huge fan of working out, and recently she shared her secret to her own fitness success.

The journalist posted a different post-workout photo with her running partners and one questioned how often Amy exercised.

"4/5 times a week," was the star's response. Fans were impressed with Amy's dedication, as one wrote: "You're always on the go," while another complimented: "Looking good Amy!"

The star is so motivated by her fitness that she kept up her running routines, even after going on a spring getaway with husband Andrew Shue.

She posted a series of post-run selfies onto her Instagram feed during her break, including one where she relaxed in the glorious sunshine.

