GMA's Amy Robach celebrates exciting family news involving her daughter – fans react The Good Morning America star is a doting mum to two daughters

Amy Robach has had an exciting few weeks, having gone away during the Spring Break with her husband and daughters.

And while she was on vacation, the Good Morning America star received some exciting news related to her daughter Ava – and she couldn't wait to share it with her followers on social media.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach returns to work after vacation - fans are saying the same thing

The TV star took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photo of herself with Ava throughout the years, alongside a letter from NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Amy Robach shares glimpse inside stylish home

The doting mum posted a lengthy tribute to Ava alongside the pictures, and received sweet messages from her GMA co-stars, including Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach shares gorgeous poolside selfie during romantic getaway

MORE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

Michael wrote: "This is amazing! Congrats to Ava. So good to see the hard work pay off!" while Ginger added: "This is such exciting news! Congrats!"

GMA's Amy Robach shared some exciting family news about her daughter Ava

Amy had written: "My little girl just had her dreams (and mine) come true with an acceptance to @nyutisch today!!!

"She was a performer at heart from the moment she entered this world - full of empathy and compassion - she’s always made me proud with who she is but it’s incredible to see where she’s going and what she will become!

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan's actions leave Amy Robach unimpressed

RELATED: Amy Robach displays 'beautiful' legs in gorgeous metallic mini dress

"Her Noanie and I always knew she was a bright star in this world and my grandmother is cheering her on from up above - I can hear her happy tears now Ava - she is smiling from heaven saying way to go."

GMA's Amy Robach with her oldest daughter Ava

Amy shares daughters Ava and Analise with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

The journalist returned to TV screens on Monday following her time off, feeling happy and relaxed.

The star's holiday also followed shortly after her 11th wedding anniversary with husband Andrew Shue, as well as her 48th birthday.

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts gets co-stars talking as she reveals negative aspect of living situation

The presenter paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram, sharing a picture of them outside in the snow alongside a sweet message.

Amy and husband Andrew Shue on their Spring Break vacation

She wrote: "Thank you everyone for all the beautiful well wishes on my birthday - we’ve all learned to appreciate our relationships and remember the fun times we had and will have again - until we can all be in person again.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares bad news live on air - and fans react

"Enjoying this beautiful day outside with my love - and my other loves - don’t mind sharing my birthday with my anniversary this year - so much to be grateful for - 48 is great and Happy 11th anniversary my love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.