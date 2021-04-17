Amy Robach's lookalike mum is as stunning as she is in happy reunion photo The GMA star looked so happy

Good Morning America's Amy Robach celebrated exciting family news with her mum on Friday - and she's as gorgeous as she is.

The TV presenter was thrilled to be reunited with her mother and shared the sweet moment on Instagram.

MORE: Amy Robach wows in figure-hugging Topshop skirt and glasses

In the snapshot, Amy was sitting at the table with her mum and they were tucking into a healthy-looking snack.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach shows off impressive cooking skills

She captioned the post: "A sweet reunion after 6 months apart and vaccinations. My mama came off the plane with a big ziploc bag full of her newest @myketohome creation and a FAVORITE from my childhood. Magic cookie keto bars #ketp #ketopsweets #sogood."

Both Amy and her mum were beaming in the photo and their resemblance was uncanny.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach shares gorgeous poolside selfie during romantic getaway

READ: Amy Robach shares motivational gym selfie following intense workout

The mother-of-two's social media followers commented on their identical looks and wrote: "Twins," and "pretty mama," while many urged her to share the recipe.

Amy was so happy to be reunited with her mum

Amy let her fans know exactly where to find it too when she told them to go to www.myketohome.com.

Amy received her COVID-19 vaccination at the beginning of the month and returned to the set of GMA with a pep in her step.

She shared a photo in a beautiful pink dress and wrote: "That Monday after vacation smile…..ready to go."

RELATED: Amy Robach displays 'beautiful' legs in gorgeous metallic mini dress

MORE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

Amy and her husband Andrew recently returned from a family vacation

Prior to her jab, Amy took her family on vacation and escaped New York for a sun-soaked holiday.

Amy is a doting mother to two daughters, Ava, born in 2002, and Analise, born in 2006, from her previous marriage to Tim McIntosh.

She's been happily married to her actor husband, Andrew Shue, since 2010.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.