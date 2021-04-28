Jamie Oliver surprises fans with incredible new accessory The chef was speaking about some incredible Italian bread

Jamie Oliver took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a look at an incredible Italian loaf – but it's not the bread that fans were talking about.

Instead many were focused on the chef's choice of eyewear – a large pair of yellow-framed glasses!

Jamie paired the impressive pair of specs with a tan jacket, white T-shirt and chain necklace.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver surprises fans with new accessory

"Jamie, where are those frames from???" asked one enquiring fan. "Loving the specs," added a second.

And a third posted: "Like those glasses, matching your jacket."

The Naked Chef star made the video to talk about a Pane di Altamura, an Italian loaf that left some fans joking you'd need a "chainsaw" to cut through it.

The bread originates from the town of Altamura in the Puglia region, which is on Italy's southeastern coastline.

Fans were surprised with Jamie's frames

The large loaf of bread measured 1m in length, and Jamie revealed it is shipped to the UK in a large cardboard box.

Jamie isn't the only cooking star in his household, as his oldest son Buddy is also a dab hand in the kitchen.

Fans were in disbelief after the celebrity chef shared a video of his ten-year-old son whipping up a tasty mushroom and ham omelette.

The youngster even used a couple of his father's signature catchphrases, including: "THAT my friends, is delicious," as he embodied his father's energetic cooking style.

The loaf of bread was huge!

Fans took to the comments to tease Jamie that his son would soon be coming for his gig. "He's a natural, so comfortable cooking in front of the camera and cooking – you can retire soon!" said one and another said: "Buddy, you are Jamie junior".

Jamie and his wife Jools are doting parents to five children, including Buddy. They're also the parents of daughters Poppy, 19, Daisy, 18, Petal, 12, and youngest son River, four.

Although Jamie's son is following in his footsteps, his eldest children are trying to avoid the limelight as they don't appear on the cover of his new cookbook, Together.

The chef recently answered a fan question about their absence, and he joked that teenage girls would not want to be "going on the cover".

