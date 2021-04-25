Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares heartwarming photo of children on family day out The couple share five children

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shared a sweet family photo to social media at the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-five posted a snapshot that showed her children smiling as they enjoyed a day out at Audley End miniature railway.

MORE: Jamie Oliver's incredible throwback photo gets fans talking

Jools and Jamie's sons River, four, and Buddy, ten, as well as 12-year-old daughter Petal were pictured sitting close to each other in front of a white picket fence.

They were also joined by two of their cousins, and Jools tagged her sister Lisa in the photo, adding the caption: "My favourite gang to hang out with" – how sweet!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's latest photo sparks fan question about his daughters

The photo didn't show the couple's eldest children, daughters Daisy, 18, and Poppy, 19, but as Jamie confirmed earlier this week, that isn't unusual for the pair.

SEE: Jamie Oliver's daughter Petal's rich birthday cake looks divine

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares adorable picture of her 'baby'

On Wednesday, the celebrity chef share the lovely cover of his new book, called Together, which features a sweet snapshot of Jamie and wife Jools alongside their youngest children as they sit around the dinner table, talking and laughing.

Jools shared the adorable photo to Instagram

Daisy and Poppy were nowhere to be seen, however, and Jamie explained the reason for that in a short video clip that saw him respond to a fan's question.

The proud dad had invited his followers to ask him questions about the new book via Instagram Stories, and one of the first he shared was about his children.

The question he'd received read: "Where are the two older daughters hiding?"

The couple's youngest children also feature on the cover of Jamie's new book

Laughing as he answered, the Naked Chef star replied: "That's a good question, where are my two older daughters?"

He went on: "There's no way they were going to go on the front cover, that's not what teenagers do.

"You know that. You knew the answer to the question before you asked it," he teased. "But I would love them on the cover," he finished by saying.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.