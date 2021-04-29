Hoda Kotb delighted following latest health update – fans react The Today show star had a reason to smile on Wednesday

Hoda Kotb was beaming with joy on Wednesday as she went to the doctor for a very special appointment.

The Today show star headed out to get her second Covid vaccine, and she couldn't have been happier.

The mother-of-two shared a selfie of herself with her nurse, Lisa, who had also given Hoda her first dose of the jab.

In the photo, Hoda was smiling behind her face mask as she posed alongside Lisa.

"How lucky am I... to get Lisa twice!!! Thx for gentle touch. Thank you Letsssss gooooo!," the TV star wrote alongside the image.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Go Hoda!" while another wrote: "Yay! So happy for you. Now you can see your family." A third added: "Yay! Hope you didn't get any side effects."

Today's Hoda Kotb received her second Covid jab on Wednesday

Hoda wasn't the only member of the Today team to receive her second jab yesterday.

Her co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager shared similar photos on their Instagram pages, and were equally as happy.

The author recently hosted a special Today show alongside Al Roker and Dr. Chokshi, which focused on the coronavirus vaccine.

Hoda's co-star Savannah Guthrie also got her second Covid vaccination on Wednesday

Hoda and Al were hosting as they had already received their first doses of the jab, but the rest of the team were filmed getting their vaccines live on air.

The pair chatted about side-effects with Dr. Chokshi, who revealed that the most common side effect was "tears of joy".

They then did a countdown as the rest of the Today stars got their vaccines at the same time.

The NBC daytime stars included Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, as well as Savannah and Jenna.

Hoda's second vaccination will make it easier for her to see her beloved mother

"Am I the only one feeling something? It stings," Dylan admitted as she received her jab. "Nothing against you, but I felt it in my arm," she told her pharmacist, before adding: "But I'm very thankful."

Savannah, meanwhile, wrote on social media shortly after the milestone moment: "What a day, what a privilege — so grateful to receive the vaccine!

"Hoping this helps spread awareness and encourages others to do the same, so we can get back to life as we love it!"

