David Walliams shares rare photo of adorable mum – fans react The BGT star reunited with his mother last June

David Walliams delighted fans after sharing a rare photo of his adorable mother, Kathleen, on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram, David posted a sweet photo of the mother-son duo, which saw him affectionately wrap his arm around her shoulder as they both smiled for the camera.

Simply captioning the touching image, "Mum", David's fans were quick to comment on the striking similarities between the pair.

"You look so much like your mother. Both have beautiful warm kind faces," gushed one follower. A second said: "That's sooooo your mother!"

A third added: "You are her twin!" A fourth wrote: "What a lovely photo of you both, you really look like your mum."

Last June, once the UK's first lockdown restrictions were slowly lifting, David expressed his joy when he was finally able to reunite with his mother after months apart - and his reaction to seeing her was the best.

Fans were stunned by the pair's similarities

The star shared several pictures of the sweet moment, showing the comedian posing more than two metres behind her whilst in her garden. David can be seen excitedly smiling broadly at the camera as his mum can't stop laughing. "Mum," he captioned the sweet snaps.

Earlier this year, he expressed his delight after revealing that Kathleen had received her first coronavirus vaccine.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 49, took to Twitter to thank the "brilliant" NHS for giving some "joy and hope".

David and Kathleen first reunited last June after months apart

He tweeted: "My mum is 77 and was given the vaccine yesterday. When I spoke to her last night I could hear the joy in her voice.

"Now there was hope. Thank you so much to the clever scientists for developing it & the brilliant NHS for delivering it. You have made my mum and I very happy."

The TV star did not specify whether his parent had been given the Pfizer/BioNTech or the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccination against the virus.

