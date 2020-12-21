David Walliams' ex-wife shares incredibly rare photo of their son, Alfred David and Lara Stone welcomed their little boy in 2013

David Walliams might be one of the country's most recognisable faces, but when it comes to his family life, the Britain’s Got Talent star is fiercely private. This week, however, fans got a very rare glimpse of his seven-year-old son, Alfred – his only child with ex-wife, Lara Stone.

MORE: Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams' famous exes revealed

Model Lara, 37, took to Instagram on Sunday in celebration of her birthday. She posted a snapshot showing Alfred sat on her knee in front of a cake he had made. While she had covered his face with a love heart eye emoji, it's clear to see that the little boy has inherited his mum's blonde hair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Walliams and Lara Stone split after five years of marriage

Lara wrote: "My sweet Alf made me this beautiful birthday cake. Having the best day with just the three of us."

MORE: Inside the Britain's Got Talent judges' fabulous houses

The Dutch beauty is engaged to property develop David Grievson. Her marriage to comedian David came to an end in 2015 after a five-year marriage.

Lara shared a very snapshot of son Alfred on Instagram

The former couple first met in 2009 and were married just four months later at London’s Claridge’s Hotel. They announced Lara’s pregnancy in December 2012, and welcomed son Alfred in May 2013.

MORE: David Walliams looks completely different teenage throwback snaps

Earlier this year, David, 49, made very rare comments about his little boy, as he spoke about their time together in isolation. "I'm looking after my son and homeschooling which has been fun. I only have one child, and he's seven years old so I probably have it easier than lots of [other] parents […] but I've really enjoyed it,” he shared.

David and Lara were married for five years

"I've enjoyed having more time with my son because we've been reading Roald Dahl books together which has been a real pleasure to actually sit down, you know normally you might sit down for fifteen minutes and do it, but because time has kind of opened up in this strange way, we might sit for an hour or a couple of hours and do it, and it's been really, really fantastic...

“But I realise I'm very lucky in lots of ways, because of success in my life, I haven't got anything to complain about and I've really enjoyed the extra time with my son and I will probably miss [him] when he has to go back to school."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.