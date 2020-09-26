Britain's Got Talent star David Walliams on love and sexuality The dad-of-one is private about his home life

David Walliams is back on our screens on the judging panel for the one-off recap of this year's Britain's Got Talent on Saturday, and we're huge fans of the multi-talented comedian-come-actor-come-author.

Since shooting to fame in Little Britain with Matt Lucas in 2003, the star has been a regular on our TV screens and penned an impressive 25 children's books.

MORE: Inside Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams' London home

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Walliams makes rare comment about son

MORE: Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams' famous exes revealed

However, little is known of David's home life, being notoriously private about his relationships. The TV personality was married to model Lara Stone between 2010 and 2015 and they share a six-year-old son, Alfred, together. David has addressed questions on his sexuality several times in the past, most recently in an interview with Attitude magazine in 2017.

David Walliams and his ex-wife Lara Stone

When asked if he is attracted to men, the star replied: "It's a bit of both. I don't know why anyone would rule [a relationship with a man] out. Why would anyone say that's never going to happen?" He added: "I do love women and I'm attracted to women but sometimes I think it would be simpler if I wasn't - because people think I'm gay and I'm camp."

In the same year, David told The Sunday People: "I had gay experiences growing up, which I enjoyed. I was a teen and in a lot of all-male environments. I am naturally very camp."

MORE: Inside the Britain's Got Talent judges' fabulous houses

David with his BGT co-stars

David, 48, previously told the Radio Times how he believes that sexuality can change over the years. He said: "I think it's all about falling in love with the person and that is overlooked, really."

He continued: "I hate it when people 'confess' or 'reveal' their sexuality and also things can change for people over the years. So it is about the person but I also think it goes beyond that. You don't just fall in love with someone's body, do you? You fall in love with someone's soul and heart and brain."

In a 2009 appearance on Desert Island Discs, host Kirsty Young asked the comedian: "Have you ever had a relationship with a man?" He replied: "No. If I fell in love with a man then, yeah, I wouldn't say that could never happen. I think about it; because I am effeminate I've always thought about it, 'Am I gay?'"

He also revealed: "If I was gay, I would just get on with it. But definitely I love women, I love being around women, I find them incredible and intoxicating, and I've never had that feeling I get with women with a man."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.