David Walliams has delighted fans after sharing an adorable new photo of his pet pooch Ernie. The Border Terrier appears to be fully on the mend following surgery earlier this week.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, David smiled as he cuddled up to Ernie, who is still sporting a blue collar, simply captioning the photo: "David & Ernie."

Fans were delighted with the update, with one posting: "This photo made my day." Another wrote: "Seeing this photo of David and Ernie just made our existence happy, knowing that David is fine leaves me very calm. We love you D." And a third added: "So sweet, hope Ernie is better now."

Earlier this week, the Britain's Got Talent judge broke the news to fans that Ernie had undergone an operation – although he did not say what for. Sharing a photo of his sweet pooch, the post read: "David’s dog Ernie had to have an operation today but is on the mend."

The father-of-one often shares photos of his two dogs, Ernie and Bert, both of which are Border Terriers. While the BGT judge has had Bert for years, he adopted Ernie in February 2019. Back then he introduced the little pup to his fans by sharing a sweet photo of himself holding Ernie in one hand, and Bert in the other. "Bert has a baby brother. Meet Ernie," he wrote in the caption.

Of course, Bert and Ernie aren't the only boys in David's life. He is also the proud father to son Alfred, from his marriage to model Lara Stone. Although he is incredibly private about his personal life, the comedian recently revealed how he and his son were coping with lockdown.

While appearing on This Morning last month, the Little Britain star revealed to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield how he and Alfred have been bonding more while living in isolation. "I have enjoyed having a bit more time than usual because normally I'm here, there and everywhere… I'm looking after my son and home schooling which has been fun," he said.

David also explained how fortunate he feels in his position to be spending more time with his son, adding: "But I realise I'm very lucky in lots of ways, because of success in my life, I haven't got anything to complain about and I've really enjoyed the extra time with my son and I will probably miss [him] when he has to go back to school."

