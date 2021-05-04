Kevin Clifton makes rare comment about 'marriage' to Stacey Dooley The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

Kevin Clifton is every inch the doting boyfriend, regularly sharing his pride over girlfriend Stacey Dooley's latest ventures on social media.

Upon watching the documentary-maker on her latest W show, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, the former Strictly Come Dancing star commented on the possibility of Stacey becoming a "trad wife".

"I really wouldn't want Stace to be a trad wife at all... although I like the sound of banana bread #staceysleepsover," he teased.

During the show, Stacey spoke to a family who are part of a community called Tradwives, in which women give up their careers to look after their children and husbands.

The comment comes days after Stacey joked that she won't marry her beau Kevin, claiming he would "end up divorcing her".

During a recent episode, the 34-year-old presenter confessed she is in no rush to marry the professional dancer, who has been married three times.

"Kev and I have been together for two years," explained Stacey. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

Stacey and Kevin have been dating since 2019

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

The couple met when partnered together on the BBC dancing show in 2018 and confirmed their romance a few months after winning the competition.

Speaking of her own successful career, Stacey continued: "It makes you more vulnerable. I don't want to find myself totally reliant on a man because that means if I'm not happy and I don't feel fulfilled and complete, I might have to stick around. Whereas the life I've chosen, I can do as I please. I appreciate that probably sounds very selfish."

