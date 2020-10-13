Stacey Dooley pulls out all the stops for Kevin Clifton's 38th birthday with incredible surprise Happy birthday Kevin!

Stacey Dooley has certainly won some brownie points after surprising her boyfriend Kevin Clifton for his 38th birthday on Tuesday.

Sharing a glimpse inside the celebrations, both Kevin and Stacey filmed a clip of all the decorations the TV presenter had put up in their living and dining area. "Wow, look at this," the professional dancer gasped.

Stacey, 33, was clearly hard at work before Kevin woke up as she decorated the room with pink metallic foil fringe curtains and several silver balloons, which read out the words, "King Kev". For an added touch, the doting girlfriend also lit up candles whilst Kevin enjoyed a hot beverage.

"38! Happy birthday baby. Simply the best," gushed Stacey. However, it seems Kevin's 38th birthday didn't kick off with a smooth start, as he wrote on his own page: "I'm 38 today and the first thing I did was fall down the stairs!"

Stacey's fans were quick to praise all her efforts, with one writing: "Aww Stacey you've done him proud. Happy birthday King Kev, have an amazing day x." Another remarked: "Stacey you've really gone to town there. Happy birthday Kev."

Kevin making the most of his birthday

The birthday celebration comes shortly after Kevin unearthed an old tweet from Stacey, in which she gushed over one of the professional dancers who had joined Strictly Come Dancing back in 2013.

Kevin, who was paired up with the BBC journalist in 2018, found out that his partner had either harboured a crush on him or fellow newbie Aljaz Skorjanec for years. Stacey's old tweet had read: "OMG! That new guy?! I likey [heart-eyes emoji] God I love Strictly!"

Kevin and Stacey won Strictly in 2018

Upon seeing the message, Stacey joked that she was fawning over Aljaz, writing: "@jmanrara is gonna kill me... [sic]." To which an unimpressed Kevin hit back: "@sjdooley erm..."

It seems Stacey and Kevin's relationship is going from strength to strength. They started dating in early 2019 just months after they won Strictly together. It seems the couple are now living together in the presenter's new stylish London home.

