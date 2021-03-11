Jennifer Garner reveals shocking price of fame on her children with Ben Affleck The former couple remain on very good terms

Jennifer Garner has spoken candidly about the impact fame has had on her three children with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

The former couple, who were married from 2005 until 2018, are proud parents to Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel, and they remain on good terms as they continue to co-parent together.

Now, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer has revealed that once she became a mother, she was targeted by photographers much more so than Ben - despite the fact he was more famous at the time.

"We lived down a street that was chock-a-block full of actors, much more successful and famous and decorated than me, including Ben, and they'd all go by one by one, no problem, and then I'd go do a school run and it'd be 15 cars going with me,” the Yes Day actress shared.

"I never had a day without them, and if I did, if I made it to a park by hiding in the bottom of the pool man's truck or something, then a nanny would see me there and call a number and they'd swarm."

Jennifer pictured with her children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

She added of the press intrusion: "It just put so much anxiety in our little family."

Jennifer, 48, also disclosed a poignant moment she had shared with her children last summer, revealing that she had finally been able to go to the beach thanks to the anonymity afforded to them by their masks.

Jennifer and Ben were married from 2005 until 2018

Her kids had then asked why they hadn't been able to go before. "I told them, 'We'd try to go and we'd just get chased away [by the camera scrum]," Jennifer admitted. "And you're not just ruining the experience for your family, you're ruining it for everybody. It's like, 'Who wants to have us around?'"

The actress further revealed that her daughter Violet frequently had to hide from the paparazzi at her school, and was even kicked off a soccer team because of the media circus her parents would create.

The former couple have remained on good terms following their divorce

In a bid to fight for her children's privacy, Jennifer at one point gathered local authorities and other local celebrity mums to plead for protection – and Violet, who was still in kindergarten at the time, chose to speak out.

"Violet's hyper-articulate - she is Ben Affleck's daughter," Jennifer said. "And she stood up on a chair in a little velvet dress, with her hair a bit back and her glasses on and she didn't say her R's right, and she said: 'We didn't ask for this. We don't want these cameras, they're scary.

"'The men are scary, they knock each other over and it's hard to feel like a kid when you're being chased.'"

