Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's close relationship revealed in their own words The 13 Going on 30 actress and ex-husband share children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are often seen out with their children together and have managed to remain good friends since their divorce, which was finalised in 2018.

The celebrity couple share daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and eight-year-old son Samuel, and have worked hard to provide a strong family unit.

Following the news of Ben's split from Ana de Armas, Jennifer will have been supportive.

While they are relatively private about their family life, they have occasionally opened up about their relationship in interviews.

On the importance of remaining on good terms with Ben, the Hollywood actress previously told Vanity Fair: "The main thing is these kids – and we're completely in line with what we hope for them.

"Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter's wedding. But you should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you're going to be friends with that person."

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have remained close since their divorce

Ben, meanwhile, opened up to The New York Times in February 2020 that the breakdown of his marriage was the "biggest regret" of his life.

The talented actor said: "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame.

"It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."

Ben thinks highly of Jennifer and while he rarely shares photos on his Instagram account, the star paid tribute to the mother of his children on Mother's Day in 2019.

The celebrity couple divorced in 2018

He shared a photo of her alongside his own mum, and said she was the most "incredible mother" and had shown him the true meaning of love.

Violet, Seraphina and Samuel are Jennifer and Ben's biggest priority and the children split their time between their parents' homes in Los Angeles.

Jennifer and Ben share children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

The Peppermint star gave an insight into their time together during the pandemic during a virtual interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year.

The actress admitted that all her children had their "moments" during lockdown, but that all in all, "they have been great".

"They’re cleaning the house and helping out and they’ve been really good," she added.

