Jennifer Garner's living room looks like a library – see inside

Jennifer Garner is no stranger to sharing glimpses inside her glamorous home, and the star recently took fans inside her living room, which resembled a library.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 13 Going on 30 star was sat on a beautiful sofa, with grey and white cushions and a grey throw blanket, alongside her dog Birdie.

The star's backdrop resembled a library with four massive bookshelves which were all filled with rows and rows of books.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner's living room looks like a library

More books could be seen in a smaller unit off to the right of the video, and to the left of the shot was an opulent white wall with a picture hanging up.

The Alias star uploaded the video for Read Across America Day, and read from a book written by her friend, politician Mark Kennedy Shriver. "#BooksWithBirdie 10 Hidden Heroes," she started her caption.

"#10HiddenHeroes celebrates the many different ways people in communities help each other.

"From firefighters to crossing guards to little brothers and sisters; heroes are hidden everywhere you look."

She added: "As the man behind @savethechildren's US programs, and one of America's leading child advocates, my friend @markkshriver is a hidden hero for the ages―just ask Birdie."

The star's living room was filled with books

The Love, Simon star read from the book alongside her dog Birdie, sometimes pausing to dress the pooch up in adorable costumes, like a doctor or astronaut.

Jennifer and Birdie then teamed up to find the hidden heroes which were scattered throughout the pages of the book.

As the video drew to a close, Jennifer adorably asked Birdie how the dog was going to be a hero.

The star regularly shows off her glamorous home

Fans loved the video, with one saying: "Could you be any more awesome?!! Thank you," while another added: "You are the very best Jen!!"

Another was distracted by Jennifer's home décor, enthusing: "I want that couch!!"

Many other fans praised Birdie, with one saying: "Your doggy is so beautiful. He's a hero figure for all the pooches out there."

And another added: "I just want to hug this sweet, fluffy doggie."

The actress shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer recently shared her pain at seeing how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of her children.

The actress shares three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

In an interview with ETonline, she said: "We've had to watch our kids be heartbroken and miss out on things.

"Which is one thing to miss out on something as an adult, but to watch your kids have to miss something they've looked forward to or to just see how isolated they are and on Zoom everyday…"

The star also reflected on being a mother to a teenage girl and her relationships with her three children, adding: "My teenager and adolescent are lovely. So I have to say I have it pretty easy as far as that goes."

