Inside Jennifer Garner's dreamy $14m LA home – as Ben Affleck lists $30m mansion nearby The 13 Going On 30 star is constructing her dream home in Brentwood Park

Jennifer Garner has been leasing a home in Los Angeles with her three children – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel – while construction on her dream home in Brentwood Park is underway, and photos she has shared reveal it is much better than the average rental.

The 13 Going On 30 actress has been pictured visiting the $7.9million home she is constructing from scratch in Brentwood Park. While her new home was set to be close to her ex-husband Ben Affleck, the actor recently put his bachelor pad on the market for $30million following his wedding to Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer and her children have been living in their temporary home in Pacific Palisades since 2019. It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and boasts an office/library, a gym with sauna, a billiards/games room, swimming pool and spa, a professional home cinema, and even its own climate-controlled wine cellar and wine tasting room. Take a look inside…

As soon as guests walk inside, they are greeted with a very impressive hallway with dark wooden floors and a white panelled staircase. Jennifer positioned a leather armchair at the bottom of the stairs next to a round side table.

Jennifer made a video appearance from inside her bedroom in August 2020 as she spoke to Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts. It features monochrome decor including a white couch topped with black scatter cushions and positioned at the end of her oversized bed.

A video shared by Jennifer to promote her Once Upon a Farm children's food range appeared to have been filmed in her son Samuel's bedroom, and showed her sat in front of the toy while surrounded by a huge array of his cuddly toys.

Jennifer's bathroom has white panelled walls and a free-standing tub with gold taps. White cupboards topped with grey marble worktops offer plenty of storage, while the actress brought in some greenery with her houseplant.

The bathroom also has grey marble-effect tiles in the shower, with built-in shelving to store toiletries and a matte gold shower head.

The mum-of-three regularly films cooking and baking tutorials from her home on Instagram, offering a look inside her kitchen, which has white wooden cabinets and tiles on the walls, and grey marble worktops. Appliances including a stand mixer sit on the cabinet, along with a selection of glass jars for her baking ingredients.

Jennifer's utility room is huge and surprisingly chaotic, with piles of laundry waiting to be folded on an island unit, two washing machines and dryers, fitted cabinets and wall shelving.

Jennifer has used a label maker to create amusing labels for herbs and spices, which are stored in glass jars on the kitchen counter.

We got a look at another room in Jennifer's house when she recorded a video of herself reading a children's book, showing her comfy cream sofa topped with blue cushions, and open shelving in the background where she has a selection of books, framed photos, awards and ornaments on display.

Jennifer posed on her front doorstep as she celebrated Halloween, showing how she had decorated the space with fake cobwebs and pumpkins. She has two matching blue large vases on either side of the door filled with branches, and a wall light on one side.

The entrance is lined with tall hedges for privacy, with a white gate and pathway across the lawn.

