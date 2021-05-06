Ginger Zee's quirky new look surprises husband – and fans are divided The Good Morning America star has a great sense of style

Ginger Zee never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion, and her latest look was a huge hit with her fans!

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a fun picture of herself modelling a form-fitting peach suit teamed with a pair of leopard print heels.

MORE: Ginger Zee shares breathtaking beach selfie alongside relatable parenting post

Her outfit caused quite a stir with her husband Ben Aaron, and in the caption the mother-of-two wrote: "@benaarontv told me Marjorie from Boca called and she was looking for her shoes.

"I love Marjorie's shoes with this outfit what do you think? Photos: @samwnek."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee showcases toned physique in workout outfit

Fans were quick to share their opinions in the comments section, with many divided over whether or not they agreed with Ben.

"Don't listen to Ben. You have exquisite taste. If you didn't, he wouldn't be your husband," one wrote, while another commented: "Ben.. I'm with you… Sorry Ginger!"

MORE: GMA's Ginger Zee wows with impressive physique during workout at home gym

MORE: Ginger Zee surprises husband with change to appearance - and his reaction is priceless

A third added: "I love the shoes – tell Ben he's just jealous." A fourth remarked: "Love your style Ginger but I'm with Ben on this one!"

GMA's Ginger Zee looked incredible in leopard print heels

In the photo, the TV star also rocked a volume-heavy hair look, which was swept to one side in loose waves.

Ginger's fashion choice also received praise from Meghan Markle's best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney, who wrote: "Suit!!" alongside a series of love heart emojis.

Ginger has had a busy start to the week, and shared a relatable parenting post on Monday after taking her sons to work with her.

MORE: Ginger Zee sparks debate after revealing text exchange with husband Ben

MORE: Ginger Zee shares joyous family news with heartwarming photo

In a picture shared on Instagram, the star was seen standing in front of a beach while reporting the weather, while her little boy stood next to her dressed in a Spiderman costume.

Ginger's husband Ben Aaron wasn't convinced about his wife's latest outfit

Ginger is a doting mother to sons Adrian, five, and Miles, three.

In the year following the birth of Miles, there were was speculation that Ginger was expecting baby number three, but Ben put those rumours to bed with a blunt message!

MORE: Ginger Zee suffers major makeup mishap - and we can relate

MORE: Ginger Zee's home transformation sparks concern from fans

He wrote: "I’m always amazed at how many people ask Ginger if she’s pregnant. It’s as if they skipped that section of their ethical education and think it’s an appropriate thing to do. It’s not.

"A woman could look like she swallowed a Volkswagen while eating pickles and ice cream and lactating, I still would not ask if she was pregnant. Just don’t ask and no she’s not."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.