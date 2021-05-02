Ginger Zee showcases incredible physique in workout video inside home gym

Ginger Zee shared a glimpse inside her impressive workout area at her home in New York over the weekend – and fans had a lot to say!

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share footage of herself working out with a virtual personal trainer, while attempting to make a TikTok video at the same time.

In the fun clip, Ginger was dressed in a turquoise sports bra and grey leggings, teamed with a pair of white trainers.

VIDEO: Ginger Zee showcases her toned physique in workout video

The star was working out in an area of her home filled with equipment, including a running machine and weights.

There were also several mirrors hanging on the wall, giving it the feel of a real gym. "Awesome! Love your workout space. Have fun," one followers wrote in the comments section of the post, to which Ginger responded: "Thanks!"

Another fan commented: "I wish I had your energy," while a third added: "Looking great Ginger! Keep it up."

GMA's Ginger Zee shared a glimpse inside her impressive home gym

The TV personality is incredibly into her fitness and is also an avid runner. She told People magazine: "Running for me is the easiest, but also the most challenging in ways because it’s all you. There’s nothing else around you – you just go."

She added: "It’s very freeing to allow your brain to go when you don't have your headphones in. Running for me is almost spiritual because you let yourself into this whole other realm. And once you lose yourself, the race is done."

Ginger also loves weights and cycling and says she has to make time for self- care or she wouldn't be able to conquer her 4am start to the day!

Ginger with husband Ben Aaron

The star has become a household name on Good Morning America and when she's not working on set, she's a mum to the three children she shares with her husband, WNBC personality Ben Aaron.

The presenter often shares sweet family photos on social media and offers the occasional glimpse inside their personal life.

Ginger and Ben are doting parents to three children

Most recently, the star revealed on Instagram that Ben was asking her to help him find the perfect Mother's Day gift to give her on behalf of their children.

She also recently posted a funny video of herself lying in bed with a gold face mask on, and captured Ben's shocked reaction as he entered the room to see her appearance.

