GMA's Ginger Zee rocks sweet 90s trend and fans love it The 90s are back!

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee has been rocking a sweet 90s trend and fans are loving it.

The meteroloigst took to Instagtam to share a gorgeous picture of her natural curls held back with diamante butterfly clips.

"I’ll just be over here with butterfly clips in my hair because even scientists can like shiny things," Ginger captioned the picture.

Fans loved the 90s trend

"Yaaaaaaaaaas @ginger_zee Rock those sweeet curls! We totally remember the butterfly clips!" commented one fan as others called the snap "beautiful."

"Ahhh Butterfly clips .... taking me back to 8th grade," reminisced another fan.

Ginger - whose full name is Ginger Renee Zuidgeest - was born in California but raised in Michigan.

Ginger is mom to two sons

Her Dutch parents split when she and her brother were younger and both went on to meet and marry other people.

Now she's a busy working mum, juggling family life and a successful career, but she wouldn't change it for the world.

During the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ginger was forced to work from home with her children, Adrian and Miles, and her husband, Ben Aaron, too.

Ginger was delighted at the family reunion

However, a year after the beginning of the pandemic, Ginger shared sweet news with fans, as she revealed that her children had been reunited with their grandparents.

Ginger shared a black-and-white image of one of her children being cuddled by her family members and wrote: "Didi & grandpa - finally!!! Adrian trying on grandpa’s glasses(very briefly - don’t worry).

"Thank you vaccines for helping us create this beautiful moment."

