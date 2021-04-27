Ginger Zee shares joyous family news with heartwarming photo The GMA star shares two children with her husband Ben Aaron

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee had so much to celebrate on Tuesday and her sweet family news had fans brimming over with delight.

The TV meteorologist was thrilled to announce that her children had been reunited with their grandparents and the heartwarming snapshot was adorable.

Ginger shared a black-and-white image of one of her children being cuddled by her family members and wrote: "Didi & grandpa - finally!!! Adrian trying on grandpa’s glasses(very briefly - don’t worry). Thank you vaccines for helping us create this beautiful moment."

The star's fans commented: "Look at the joy on their faces," and "such wonderful news," while others were blown away by how much Ginger looks like her mum.

During the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ginger was forced to work from home with her children, Adrian and Miles, and her husband, Ben Aaron, too.

But she was recently able to go back to the studio and travel for weather reporting too.

Ginger was delighted at the family reunion

Her family reunion is clearly a highlight in what has been a long and difficult journey for families around the globe.

Ginger - whose full name is Ginger Renee Zuidgeest - was born in California but raised in Michigan.

Her Dutch parents split when she and her brother were younger and both went on to meet and marry other people.

Ginger and her husband Ben have two young sons

While she has described her own upbringing as a little chaotic - dividing her time between two family households - she told Guideposts: "My father and mother are wonderful people, and I’ve always felt loved by them."

Now she's a busy working mum, juggling family life and a successful career, but she wouldn't change it for the world.

She's said it's the best thing to ever happen to her and while it "messes with your mind" a little, being a parent is an absolute gift.

