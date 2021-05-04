Ginger Zee shares breathtaking beach selfie alongside relatable parenting post

Ginger Zee is a busy working mother-of-two, and was praised for keeping it real in her latest Instagram post.

The Good Morning America star took to her social media page to share a beautiful selfie of herself on the coast while working on a weather report.

The TV star was dressed up in a vibrant yellow jacket and pretty patterned dress from Draper James, and styled her hair in loose waves.

In the background of the image, her son could be seen dressed up as a Spiderman as the star juggled work with childcare.

"World News-ing it with Spiderman," the reporter wrote alongside the image.

"This looks exactly like something my son would do. Thanks for keeping it real with motherhood and mother earth," one fellow parent wrote in response to Ginger's post.

GMA's Ginger Zee juggled work with motherhood in a relatable post

Another commented: "Priceless moments together. So fun." A third added: "Too funny. When I see you on World News I often wonder if you have a little guy with you."

Ginger is a doting mother to sons Adrian, five, and Miles, three, who she shares with husband Ben Aaron.

In the year following the birth of Miles, there were was speculation that Ginger was expecting baby number three, but Ben put those rumours to bed with a blunt message!

The GMA star is a doting mother to two young sons

"I’m always amazed at how many people ask Ginger if she’s pregnant. It’s as if they skipped that section of their ethical education and think it’s an appropriate thing to do. It’s not.

"A woman could look like she swallowed a Volkswagen while eating pickles and ice cream and lactating, I still would not ask if she was pregnant. Just don’t ask and no she’s not."

Ginger with husband Ben Aaron

Ginger and Ben live with their sons in New York, but they married in her home state of Michigan seven years ago.

She spoke to People magazine about their beachside ceremony and said: "I am so proud to be from Michigan and I have countless memories of growing up along this gorgeous lake.

"I wanted to have one of the most important moments of my life here and make another of those memories."

