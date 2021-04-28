Ginger Zee suffers major makeup mishap - and we can relate The GMA meteorologist didn't even realise at first!

Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee showcased a very different look on Instagram on Wednesday when she shared the results of an epic makeup mishap - and we love her for it.

The TV meteorologist ditched her cute, curly and pristine look for a rather more rugged appearance and it was all due to her allergies.

Ginger posted a selfie with her eye-makeup smeared across her face and smudged under her eyes and captioned the post: "Rubbing my eyes carefully ... or so I thought. Welcome to allergy season 😂 #allergies #pollen #ohmy."

Her fans could relate to Ginger, who certainly looked less glamorous than she normally does.

They wrote: "This is me way too often," and, "LOL you are not alone," with another adding, "I feel your pain".

Poor Ginger was clearly struggling with the allergy symptoms but her social media followers loved her down-to-earth post.

Ginger's allergies had got the better of her

The star likely wasn't worrying too much about her appearance anyway as she's just celebrated some exciting family news.

Ginger was able to be reunited with her mother and stepfather following months apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She shared several sweet family photographs with her two boys, Adrian and Miles, embracing their grandparents.

Ginger and her sons were recently reunited with their grandparents

The selection of heartwarming photos were accompanied by a message from Ginger which read: "Can’t get over the relief & joy of being able to see Didi & Grandpa!"

Her children looked overjoyed, as did Ginger and her relatives who had smiles emblazoned across their happy faces.

