Ginger Zee surprises husband Ben with change to appearance – and his reaction is priceless The Good Morning America star is married to TV personality Ben Aaron

Ginger Zee gave her husband Ben Aaron a shock over the weekend – and the TV personality couldn't resist sharing his reaction with her fans on social media.

The Good Morning America star posted a hilarious video on Instagram of Ben entering their bedroom, only to see his wife sitting on the bed with a gold face mask covering her face.

"Gee Willikers, okay, no, I'm doing one," Ben exclaimed as he walked in the room, as Ginger burst out laughing.

"Got him… @benaarontv," the mother-of-two wrote alongside the footage, which was liked over 74,000 times.

Followers were quick to comment on the fun clip, with one writing: "Been there done that, scared my husband and both my sons!" while another wrote: "You're hilarious!" A third added: "Did he do one? Way to go – loved his reaction!"

Ginger and Ben met through a mutual friend and have an incredible love story. The pair broke up twice before they got engaged.

GMA's Ginger Zee gave husband Ben Aaron a fright with her new look!

Discussing their romance in an interview with Localish, Ginger explained: "I wanted to be in the right place so I wouldn't hurt you, so I couldn't make a mistake.

"From that point when I was ready, then I think it was only seven, eight months and we were engaged."

The happy couple got married in Michigan at a beach side ceremony in 2014, and went on to welcome two sons.

GMA's Ginger Zee and husband Ben Aaron have been married since 2014

Their first child, Adrian, was born in December 2015. Their second child, Miles, was born in February 2018.

Since Miles' arrival, Ginger has been the subject of a number of pregnancy rumours in the press.

The celebrity couple are doting parents to two children

In 2019, Ben made a defiant statement against these stories, showing his support for his wife.

The TV star wrote on Facebook: "I'm always amazed at how many people ask Ginger if she's pregnant. "It's as if they skipped that section of their ethical education and think it's an appropriate thing to do. It's not."

