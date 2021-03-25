Julianne Hough gives underwear-clad tour of incredible Hollywood Hills home he DWTS star admitted she doesn't like wearing clothes!

Julianne Hough threw caution to the wind when she shared a fun and flirty video on Instagram Stories… in her underwear.

The professional dancer showed off her dancer's physique as she wandered around her Hollywood Hills home in very little clothing on Wednesday.

Julianne fooled around as she chatted to her mum, Marriann, who was videoing her. She asked: "Is this not normal?" and pointed to her attire. Her mother quipped: "It is in your own home. You can walk around in your undies."

Wearing underpants, a bra and a cropped sweater, Julianne then put on a silly performance and sang: "It's just because I don't like to wear clothes".

Marriann giggled as her daughter wiggled her bottom and began laughing too.

Julianne often shares dancing videos from inside her home

While Julianne's moves were show-stopping, so was her home! The star lives in a beautiful hilltop property in Los Angeles and fans got a mini-tour during her quirky routine.

Julianne adores her house and previously revealed details to Better Homes & Garden, proudly telling them: "I've created a safe, special place where I feel like my true self."

Julianne just revealed she's launching her own wine label with Nina Dobrev

She added: "Rather than buying on trend, Jake [Arnold, interior designer] and I were both attracted to things that felt timeless. I like it when you can't tell an object's age, when you don't know whether it's brand-new or a century old."

Julianne lives in the home by herself after splitting from her husband, Brooks Laich, last year after two years of marriage.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the two said a joint statement at the time. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place.

"We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

