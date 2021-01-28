Julianne Hough's red hot workout outfit could be her most sizzling yet She showed off her dancer’s body

It looks like Julianne Hough is already gearing up for Valentine’s Day! The professional dancer looked show-stopping in a bright red sports bra and leggings for a fitness session on her Instagram Stories.

Julianne flashed her seriously toned abs and bright smile as she moved to the music.

MORE: Julianne Hough looks flawless as she sunbathes in LA

The fitness fanatic has a whole wardrobe of sportswear, which is necessary given her active lifestyle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough shows off her incredible dance moves inside her LA home

Julianne swears by "moving" every single day, whether that is dancing, hiking, spinning or whatever takes her fancy.

But it's not just her workouts which keep her lean and in tip-top condition, it’s her diet and plenty of sleep too.

"Your workout is just one part of staying healthy," she shared with Delish. "The rest is sleeping and what you put into your body."

MORE: Julianne Hough turns heads in crop top and hot pants

SHOP: Our favourite chocolate hampers to buy in time for Valentine's Day

Julianne wowed in red

So how does she fuel her physique?

Julianne loves smoothies, proteins and plenty of healthy fruits and vegetables.

Eggs and avocado are her go-to breakfast staples and a salad packed with veggies, some protein and whatever she has in her fridge will satisfy her for lunch.

RELATED: Julianne Hough shares jaw-dropping video tour of LA home

MORE: Julianne Hough turns heads in plunging crop top and hot pants

Julianne works out every day

Julianne doesn’t believe in depriving herself and so when she fancies a dinner treat it’s Italian all the way. Pizza and penne arrabbiata are top of her list.

All of the above gets washed down with plenty of water - and chilled at that.

"I have this water bottle that goes everywhere with me," she told Delish. "Every night, before bed, I put ice in it and fill it to the top. It holds 40 ounces of water and I drink it throughout the night. Not all of it, obviously, but I have to have cold water before I go to bed."

MORE: Julianne Hough shows off her dancer's body in tight workout gear

Exercise makes Julianne happy!

While she does make her health her priority, Julianne also doesn’t worry if she falls off the wagon from time to time.

"I always find if I can give it three weeks of hard work and discipline, something in my body and mind switches and it becomes so much fun!" she said on Instagram. "I actually crave it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.