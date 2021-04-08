Julianne Hough looks breathtaking in nude bodysuit for mountaintop photo The Dancing with the Stars pro showed off her dancer's physique

Julianne Hough was quite literally on top of the world in a stunning new photo which blew fans away.

The professional dancer showed off her dancer's physique in a nude bodysuit and sheer coverup for a mountaintop image created for her brand KINRGY.

The show-stopping picture was posted on Instagram and showed Julianne with her arms outstretched as the sun dipped, creating a beautiful glow.

She wrote: “Challenging moments hold the threshold to your breakthrough. This week, we want to challenge YOU to give your all in everything you do. Step into your greatest potential and live the life you wish to lead."

Julianne's inspirational words and her imagery sparked a frenzy of comments with the fitness platform's social media followers writing: "What a picture," and, "beautiful scenery".

Julianne's body positivity project includes dance method workouts and inspiring, energetic classes. She told People magazine: "We're creating an environment that's inclusive and where everyone is accepted."

Julianne's photo for her fitness platform KINRGY was stunning

In addition to KINRGY, Julianne also recently revealed another exciting project - and an unexpected one at that.

The Dancing with the Stars alum has launched her own brand of wine with her friend and fellow Hollywood star, Nina Dobrev.

Julianne shared the news on Instagram and explained why they decided to create the line of low-calorie, low-carb, no additives, keto and vegan-friendly, gluten-free wine!

Julianne and Nina just launched their own low-calorie wine

"Through all of the ups and downs, @Nina and I have always found ourselves sharing and experiencing those moments together, often with a glass of wine in hand.⁣⁣

"We both try to lead active, holistic lifestyles so we wanted to share a product that compliments that way of life without compromising the premium quality and honors the artistic craft of wine making. Cut to @freshvinewine."

⁣⁣She added: "This passion project has been a long time coming for both of us, and I can’t wait for you and your loved ones to share a glass of our wine, for whatever moment of your life calls for it. ⁣⁣Cheers to a new chapter."

