Julianne Hough looks sensational in high-cut bodysuit for celebratory photo

Julianne Hough had plenty to celebrate on Monday - and she did so with incredible style!

The Dancing With the Stars pro rang in International Women's Day with a beautiful photo and shared it on Instagram.

In the snapshot, Julianne, 32, showed off her dancer's physique in a high-cut, nude bodysuit with a floaty blouse top to it.

She was embracing her female friends and co-workers in the image which she posted on her wellness app, KINRGY’s Instagram page.

Julianne captioned it: "At KINRGY we celebrate the strength, creativity and passion of women every day.

"This International Women's Day and Women's History Month, we want to share the love of female-founded businesses! Tag your favorite female founders in the comments below."

Julianne was celebrating International Women's Day

Her post was met with a barrage of positivity as her fans wrote: "Without any doubt, You are wonderful ladies," and, "dynamic, world-changing women," while another said: "You send such a great message."

Julianne's body positivity project includes dance method workouts and inspiring, energetic classes. She told People magazine: "We're creating an environment that's inclusive and where everyone is accepted."

When she also opened up to the publication about her workouts she insisted, the main this is "just try to move your body every day".

Julianne wants to spread body positivity with her wellness project KINRGY

When she does take a break from her diet and exercise regime - and she says it does happen - it takes her a few weeks to get back on track.

"I always find if I can give it three weeks of hard work and discipline, something in my body and mind switches and it becomes so much fun!" she said on Instagram. "I actually crave it."

