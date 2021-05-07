Julianne Hough displays her dancer's body in cute yellow bikini The DWTS star was sunning herself in Costa Rica

The sun has got his hat on for Julianne Hough who is currently soaking up the rays in a tropical destination - and she's got the perfect outfit for it!

The Dancing with the Stars pro is making her fans green with envy with her lush-looking beach snaps and her latest in which she's wearing a tiny yellow bikini is no exception.

In the photo, Julianne was sunbathing and showed off the results of her workouts in a strapless bikini top with matching string bottoms.

WATCH: Julianne Hough showcases her impressive dance moves with workout inside her home

She accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a selection of delicate, gold necklaces.

Julianne is loving her Costa Rican vacation with her KINGRY clan and it looks positively dreamy.

The dancer has been working hard on her wellness brand which she has described as a body positivity project.

She told People magazine: "We're creating an environment that's inclusive and where everyone is accepted."

Julianne was enjoying some rest and relaxation in Costa Rica

KINRGY isn’t the only business venture Julianne has sunk her teeth into recently, as she’s also launched her own brand of wine with her friend and fellow Hollywood star, Nina Dobrev.

While a wine line might sound surprising for someone who is so focused on their health, their venture is one with a difference.

Julianne and the Vampire Diaries actress decided to create a selection of low-calorie, low-carb, no additives, keto and vegan-friendly, gluten-free wine!

Julianne works hard to stay in shape

Julianne explained their journey on Instagram: "We both try to lead active, holistic lifestyles so we wanted to share a product that compliments that way of life without compromising the premium quality and honors the artistic craft of wine making. Cut to @freshvinewine."

She added: "This passion project has been a long time coming for both of us, and I can’t wait for you and your loved ones to share a glass of our wine, for whatever moment of your life calls for it. ⁣⁣Cheers to a new chapter."

