Courteney Cox’s daughter shows off rare talent as Friends star celebrates early Mother’s Day Coco is a big fan of Taylor Swift

Friends star Courteney Cox has shown off an incredible video of her daughter Coco singing, sharing her talents with fans.

With Courteney on the piano and family friend Joel Taylor on the guitar, Coco sang along to Taylor Swift's Cardigan.

"Happy Early Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers," shared the mom-of-one, promoting season 3 of her Facebook Watch series 9 Months with Courteney Cox.

Courteney and her ex-husband David Arquette welcomed their daughter Coco in June 2004; the 16-year-old's godmother is Jennifer Aniston.

Earlier in May, Courteney channeled her famous character Monica Gellar in a fun new video posted on social media.

The Friends actress was joined by her niece in a sweet throwback dance clip, which showed the pair having fun in Courteney's garden in Malibu.

Courteney welcomed daughter Coco in 2004

In the caption, she wrote: "A twofer. #InternationalDanceDay and #TBT. Remember this one? I'm sure I'll regret posting this and also, no one should be 'ridin' with me ever, but boy did I have fun with my niece."

The footage led to many of Courteney's fans referencing the famous dance 'routine' in Friends, which saw Monica and Ross resurrect their childhood dance at a competition – with hilarious results.

The star has lived in Malibu for many years and has a beautiful home there where she lives with her daughter Coco and boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

Friends fans are in for a treat as the show celebrates with a reunion later in 2021

Courteney has isolated at her seafront mansion during the pandemic, which was incredibly difficult for her, as Johnny was over in the UK.

The Snow Patrol singer splits his time between Ireland, the UK, and Los Angeles, but due to the coronavirus pandemic spent most of 2020 away from Courteney.

In December, the couple reunited in person with the actress sharing a video of a romantic stroll in the woods, even wearing matching black coats to keep out the cold.

