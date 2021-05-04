Courteney Cox delights fans with rare family video from sprawling Malibu garden The Friends star has a lot of fun with her family!

Courteney Cox channelled Monica Gellar in a fun new video posted on Instagram over the weekend – but there was another star of the show in the footage, too!

The Friends actress was joined by her niece in a sweet throwback dance clip, which showed the pair having fun in Courteney's garden in Malibu.

In the caption, she wrote: "A twofer. #InternationalDanceDay and #TBT. Remember this one? I'm sure I'll regret posting this and also, no one should be 'ridin' with me ever, but boy did I have fun with my niece."

VIDEO: Courteney Cox films inside her jaw-dropping Malibu mansion

The footage led to many of Courteney's fans referencing the famous dance 'routine' in Friends, which saw Monica and Ross resurrect their childhood dance at a competition – with hilarious results.

"Your moves are so Monica," one wrote, while another commented: "Not even close to the routine!" A third added: "I can still see the glimpse of "the routine" of friends in your dance."

Courteney Cox with her niece dancing in her garden in Malibu

Courteney has a large family and is the youngest of four children. She has two older sisters, Virginia and Dorothy, and an older brother, Richard Jr.

The actress grew up in Alabama, before moving to Washington for college. Courteney started studying an architecture course, but later went on to pursue a career in modelling and acting.

The star has lived in Malibu for many years and has a beautiful home there where she lives with her daughter Coco and boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

The Friends star with daughter Coco

Courteney has isolated at her seafront mansion during the pandemic, which was incredibly difficult for her, as Johnny was over in the UK.

The Snow Patrol singer splits his time between Ireland, the UK, and Los Angeles, but due to the coronavirus pandemic spent most of 2020 away from Courteney.

In December, the couple reunited in person with the actress sharing a video of a romantic stroll in the woods, even wearing matching black coats to keep out the cold.

Courteney with her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt Le Blanc

Sharing a snap of their outing on Instagram Stories, Courteney simply wrote: "Into the woods…" as she and Johnny cuddled up for the camera. In October, the comedy star revealed she still hadn't seen the Snow Patrol musician after over five months.

"Let's say it's been 150 days, I've cooked 145 of them," she said. "And I haven't seen John in that many days. He left the next day after the whole country shut down - or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us."

