Tracee Ellis Ross looks just like her mom in these stunning throwback photos Fans can't stop swooning.

Tracee Ellis Ross made fans swoon when she shared the most beautiful photos of herself posing with her superstar mom, Diana Ross, in honor of Mother’s Day.

The duo looked ethereal in the throwback snaps that Tracee shared in a post on Instagram Sunday, which showed them cozying up together in a black and white photo, looking ethereal on the cover of Essence, and stunning in split photos too.

Fans went wild over this black and white photo of Tracee and her mom

It’s already been clear that Tracee has inherited her mom’s beautiful features, but as fans looked at them side by side in the series they kept saying the same thing: they look so much alike!

"You two look like sisters!!" one fan wrote. "That split image is nuuuttts honey omg. So beautiful, and twins all day long,” another chimed in, while an additional fan added, “Absolutely stunning both of you."

Tracee’s celebrity friends chimed in too, with Eva Longoria writing, “Jesus that jawline is beautiful!” Supermodel Christy Turlington wrote, "You win, again".

The Black-Ish star also shared a touching note in her caption for her mom, other moms, and more.

This side-by-side photo of Tracee and Diana is mindblowing

"MAMA ~ I love you beyond! @dianaross. Sending Happy Mother’s Day wishes to all those who Mother, who nurture and teach us about mothering and what it is to be mothered. A special embrace to those who need extra love today. I see you and send love to you. May we honor the mother within each of us."

The post comes on the heels of Tracee’s recent dreamy vacation, and although she didn’t disclose the location of it, she did show off several stunning ensembles she wore while she there.

The High Note actress, 48, danced up a storm for a cute video which she shared with her fans on Instagram, that showed her putting her physique on display in a blue and white floral Tory Burch bikini top and matching pants (we were obsessed with it and tracked it down on Saks Fifth Avenue).

Tracee wowed in a Tory Burch bikini top and matching floral pants

"Ok fine, I’m coming home. After this tho," she wrote before her fans began remarking on her gorgeous look.

"Vibe goals. Body goals. Hair goals. Allllll the goals," wrote one of her social media followers, with another adding: "As you age you become even more beautiful, you really resemble your mom right here."

Celebrity trainer, Tracy Anderson, also chimed in and called Tracee: "Damn beauty."

At this point, Tracee has given us resort wear goals, WFH style inspo, and mother-daughter photo envy, and we love every bit of it.

