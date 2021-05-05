Tracee Ellis Ross wore THE dress of the summer and we found the best lookalike for $12

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Tracee Ellis Ross is giving us major vacation FOMO as she serves up fierce look after look on her getaway in an undisclosed location.

We’ve been swooning over every single ensemble, but there was one dress that she rocked that is the dress everyone is clamoring to get for summer: Cult Gaia’s beloved Serita cut-out dress in the new olive colorway.

Tracee wowed in a Cult Gaia Serita dress

We spotted the look when the High Note star uploaded a slow-motion clip of herself sauntering around a backyard and dancing barefoot, wearing the dress with cat-eye frames.

The cutouts on the woven knit maxi dress are figure-flattering and reveal a flirty glimpse of the waist. It also has a bra silhouette and open-back detailing. In short, it screams resort style in the best way.

The $458 dress is so popular that a few of the sizes have already sold out. The rest are going fast.

The sizes that have sold out will be available for pre-order between June 14th and June 28th, just in time for the start of summer, so it’s worth bookmarking the link below if your size isn’t available.

Cult Gaia Serita Dress, $458, Cult Gaia

We also tracked down the dress in another summer-perfect colorway - Sand - on Saks Fifth Avenue. For those who want to spend a little less on their staycation attire, we found the best lookalike in orange for $12 on Shein and another dupe on Lulus for $58.

Lulus olive green cutout dress, $58, Lulus

Shein cut-out skinny cami dress, $12, Shein

As Tracee danced around in her Cult Gaia dress bushes sprinkled with colorful flowers lining the backyard, as well as several palm trees, a picturesque ocean, and a stunning colorful sky could be seen in the background.

“Consider this my out-of-office reply!”, Tracee captioned it, as fans went wild over her toned physique.

Tracee has continued her virtual fashion show of sorts over the last few days, giving fans more ‘out of the office’ style inspo.

Tracee's matching Rachel Comey set is so perfect for summer vacations

Her latest was a dreamy Rachel Comey floral matching shorts set that she rocked as she lounged on plush white outdoor seating. She paired the look with a striking pair of aviator shades and headphones.

Please give us Tracee’s vacation vibes and nothing more.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.