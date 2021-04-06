Kaley Cuoco stuns fans in beautiful pink dress The star was dressed for the SAG Awards

Kaley Cuoco might have missed out on awards glory at this year's Screen Actor Guild Awards, but she looked amazing in one of the prettiest pink dress we've ever seen.

In a series of snaps on her Instagram, Kaley posed in various places around her home in the beautiful strapless dress, which featured a large rose on it.

In a second shot, she stared fiercely at the camera while in a final video, she retreated to her bedroom to watch Schitt's Creek after missing out on a win.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco has best reaction to missing out on awards glory

Before the awards ceremony, Kaley spoke of how it was an "honor" to be nominated, adding: "This dream has always been in the back of my mind, but for it to happen feels like I'm still in that dream.

"I'm truly humbled by this experience… my pink moment."

And after missing out on an award, she joked: "Goodnight and thank you @sagawards! Wow am I grateful to be a freakin' actor. Now to continue binging my favourite show."

Fans lived for her incredible dress, and one wrote: "OBSESSSSSSSSSSSED BEYYYYOND!"

The star posed up a storm

"You are looking so fabulous in pink," added another, while a third posted: "Oh em gee!!!!!! That dress, you look gorgeous!!!!!"

Many others also enjoyed her hilarious video. "Ded," wrote one. "This takes ALL THE CAKE!"

And another was enamoured with her amazing bedroom, which had so many cupboards and an absolutely incredible bed.

Fans found Kaley's reaction to missing out hilarious

"That bed looks magical," they said. "I don't think I would ever get out of it!"

At the Critics Choice Awards last month, Kaley wore another spectacular outfit, and left fans talking as it was almost exactly the same as one that Amanda Seyfried wore.

Both of the actresses stunned in some tuxedo outfits that were given a feminine twist. Kaley wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit with a bejewelled blazer on top.

Meanwhile, Amanda opted for a Miu Miu with waist-high trousers and a sheer long-sleeved top, which was also covered in jewels.

