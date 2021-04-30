Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook look so in love in gorgeous giggling photos The Flight Attendant star has been married since 2018

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook looked like the picture-perfect couple in gorgeous new photos shared on Instagram.

The Flight Attendant star and Karl posed for an impromptu photoshoot in the garden of their $12million LA home – and they looked so in love!

Sharing a number of giggling photos on her Stories, Kaley and Karl looked relaxed and happy as they soaked up the last of the evening sun in baggy T's while relaxing on a comfy-looking sofa.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco sobs during sweet proposal from Karl Cook

One photo sees the couple posing for a snap, with Kaley captioning the image: "Now having a photo shoot cause this natural sunset mood lighting is epic."

Kaley and Karl married in a lavish outdoor ceremony in 2018, which included a horseshoe floral installation, monogrammed burger buns, a shoeshine station and a beauty room from Sephora for guests to refresh throughout the day.

Kaley and Karl enjoyed an improptu photoshoot

Karl proposed with a massive pear-shaped diamond ring, surrounded by dazzling pave diamonds. The delicate band is also filled with bright gems, making it even more eye-catching.

Sharing an up-close photograph of the gorgeous ring at the time of their engagement, he wrote: "I am so so, so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you."

When Karl and Kaley got engaged, she shared a video that he had shot, showing her sobbing at the camera and holding up her left hand.

Kaley and Karl married in 2018

She captioned the candid video: "Still crying, every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!"

The couple moved into their incredible Hidden Hills mansion in 2020. Their enormous backyard features a swimming pool with a separate Jacuzzi section, as well as an enclosed seating area with wooden chairs and cream cushions.

Kaley and Karl are keen equestrians, and their home even boasts its very own horse ranch and stables.

