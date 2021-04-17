Kaley Cuoco looks just like her mum in rare family photo The actress posted some adorable snaps with her family

Although Kaley Cuoco is a prolific user of social media, the Big Bang Theory star rarely shares pictures with her family.

However, in an adorable new photo set, the actress has shared snaps with her sister and parents – and she is the splitting image of her mum.

The first shot had Kaley posing with her family, and all wrapped up warm in the night air. Kaley and her mother both had on face masks, but had pulled them down to smile for the camera.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco has best reaction to missing out on awards glory

The next three shots, featured the family eating together, and featured a selfie of the actress and her mum, before solo pics of her sister and dad.

Kaley didn't caption her snaps, but used gifs for each member of the family, including one of a note being written that said: "Love mom."

The Flight Attendant star is very private about her family, but is a lot more open with her gruelling fitness routines.

Kaley posed with her lookalike mum

In one particularly jaw-dropping demonstration, Kaley balanced on a blue exercise ball with the help of some mobility sticks.

Referencing how difficult the workout was, the actress looked at the camera and said: "This is way harder than it looks… way harder."

Her trainer, Ryan Sorensen, encouraged her to drop the sticks, but she was very reluctant. "Not a… no way," she responded, before letting go of one of the sticks and impressively keeping herself upright and balanced using her body and the other stick.

Kaley's trainer then encouraged her to drop the second stick and after the star did so, she managed to remain perfectly balanced for a few seconds before gliding off.

The star enjoyed time with her family

The star also recently labelled one of her workouts as "torture" as she uploaded one which featured some alternating box steps and walk-out push-ups.

A final exercise saw her strapped into some gear as she attempted to lift one leg, remaining balanced on the other.

But despite the difficulty of the workout, Kaley still found time to enjoy herself, interrupting one of the sets by twerking and challenging her friend to a dance-off.

"Dance break!" she joked.

The actress was complimentary of the music that she chose to work out to, saying: "Also, how good is my music choices? I am a famous DJ in my head."

