Kaley Cuoco shares glimpse inside bedroom at home in LA

Kaley Cuoco has shared a glimpse inside her cozy bedroom in Los Angeles.

The Flight Attendant star took to Instagram to share video of her snuggled up on bed with her dog Ruby.

Posted to the social media site, the video showed her cuddling with pet pooch, who was enjoying some belly rubs.

The Flight Attendant star took to Instagram to share video of her snuggled up on bed with her dog

In a second video, Ruby gave Kaley some classic dog kisses as they stared into each other's eyes.

The former Big Bang Theory actress keeps her bedroom minimalist and clean, with fresh white sheets and fluffy white pillows.

Her bed features a white wooden headboard.

The former Big Bang Theory actress keeps her bedroom minimalist and clean

Kaley is a big dog fan and at any one time has several pet pooches in her life; her Instagram bio describes her as having "many four-legged kids".

She also supports pet adoption, and calls on her fans to adopt and not shop if they are looking for a new pet.

In November 2020 Kaley told fans the sad news that her dog Petunia had passed away.

In November 2020 Petunia passed away

Kaley and husband Karl adopted Petunia when she was a senior but shared with fans that "after a life of untold loneliness and hardship, she is at rest."

Kaley and Karl made sure to shout out to Paws For Life K9 Rescue, the nonprofit that initially rescued Petunia.

Just two months later, the 35-year-old shared that another of her dogs, Norman, had passed away after 14 years with the star.

"Earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn't know was possible," Kaley shared alongside two black-and-white photos of herself and the pit bull mix.

Norman died in January after 14 years with Kaley

"Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

Kaley had named her production company. Yes, Norman Productions, after the dog.

She adopted him when he was two and was suffering from a broken leg.

