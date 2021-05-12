Michael Strahan has some fans worried with scary-looking photo The GMA star didn't know what to do

Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan had an unexpected run-in recently and when he documented it on Instagram his fans were stunned.

The TV host shared a snapshot of a snapping turtle on social media and captioned it: "It’s staring at me… should I run?"

While his post came across as jokey, his fans were seriously worried for his safety. The image showed the turtle, with razor-sharp talons and it did indeed appear to be staring him down.

The star's comments section was flooded with concerns as fans wrote: "Don’t play with those bro!" and another warned: "They're faster than they look."

Hoards of others reminded Michael that snapping turtles bite and one follower said: “That thing will snap a club in half just so you know."

Others weren't convinced however and said the turtle looked to be "too old" to do any harm with plenty of people insisting the creatures only attack humans if provoked.

Michael's photo of a snapping turtle concerned fans

Michael's image was a far cry from the photo he shared on Mother's Day! The GMA presenter delighted his legions of fans when he posted a lovely picture of himself and his mother Louise.

She is the former athlete’s biggest supporter and Michael wanted to thank her for everything she does for him.

Michael paid tribute to his amazing mum on Mother's Day

The father-of-four shared a happy picture of the pair of them on the set of Good Morning America, as they sat at a table in front of an adoring crowd.

In the caption, Michael wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to my sweet and strong Mom....No matter what, I can always depend on my Momma! Can't love you enough!"

