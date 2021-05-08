Michael Strahan receives huge fan support after reflective post The star used to play for the New York Giants

Michael Strahan was in a reflective mood on Friday as the NFL continues to draft new players.

Before becoming a presenter on Good Morning America, the star played as a defensive end for the New York Giants for 15 years.

Posting a picture of himself back in his New York Giants kit, he wrote: "Seeing all these young guys get drafted last week has given me retired player thoughts…

"If I went out there right now… how many sacks could I get with 17 regular-season games?"

In American football, a 'sack' is when a quarterback is tackled behind the scrimmage line before being able to throw a forward pass.

And in 2001, Michael set a record for the most sacks in one season, with a total of 22.5.

The star's post gained a lot of fan support, with some encouraging him to make a return to the sport.

The star used to play in the NFL

"Do it!!!" enthused several, while one joked: "I'll be watching from the box. Good Luck! Hahaha."

But some implored the star to enjoy his retired life, as one said: "You've proved how amazing you are on the field Michael, enjoy being retired."

"You made it to the top, pass the baton and save your body," another added.

Michael has been a presenter on Good Morning America since 2014, and the star recently revealed how his NFL career actually helped him land the job.

In an interview on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt, the presenter revealed that if the Patriots had beat the New York Giants in the 2001 Super Bowl, he would never have gotten a job on morning television.

Some hoped the star would continue to enjoy retired life

The star explained that after the big win, he was invited for the first time on Live with Regis & Kelly, where he got his first taste of the television world.

He said: "Winning in NYC magnifies you 100 times…having a ring puts you in the national spotlight…winning a Super Bowl was the first and only time that I was ever a guest on Live with Regis & Kelly."

He went on to add that he would "absolutely not" have been working on TV if it wasn't for this moment.

"Regis asked what I'd do next, and I said if you retire maybe I'll take your job…not knowing that years later that's exactly what would happen... and being on that show led me to GMA. So absolutely not!"

