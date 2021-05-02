Michael Strahan invites fans inside huge NY home – with unbelievable features The Good Morning America star lives in a stylish property in Manhattan

Michael Strahan has a busy life and is used to early starts on Good Morning America, but when he's not working, he has the perfect sanctuary to call home.

The TV star shared a new glimpse inside his impressive open-plan house in a video posted on Instagram.

The father-of-four's living room is filled with pictures hanging up on the walls, a giant wide-screen TV and grey and white furnishings.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan and his twins dance in epic footage

There is also a giant pool table next to the television area – which is no doubt popular with his children when they stay with him.

Michael's expansive living room leads onto a stylish kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar and additional seating area.

The former sports star owns several properties but primarily lives on the Upper West Side in NY, close to the GMA studios. In an interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about the area.

GMA's Michael Strahan shared a new look inside his huge living room

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

As well as an open-plan living area, Michael's New York abode also features an outside terrace area.

The star often shares photos of himself relaxing at home on social media, and recently posted a fun video of himself dancing with his teenage twins, Sophia and Isabella, for a TikTok video.

Michael shares the twins with ex-wife Jean Muggli, and they split their time between their parents' homes.

The former footballer with twin daughters Sophia and Isabella

The former sportsman is also father to two older children, daughter Tanita, 29, and son Michael, 26, who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

The doting dad previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People.

He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

