Michael Strahan delights with family photo to mark special celebration The Good Morning America star is a devoted family man

Michael Strahan may have a legion of fans around the world – but his biggest supporter has always been his mom.

And to mark Mother's Day on Sunday, the Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of himself and his mother Louise.

The father-of-four shared a happy picture of the pair of them on the set of Good Morning America, as they sat at a table in front of an adoring crowd.

In the caption, Michael wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to my sweet and strong Mom....No matter what, I can always depend on my Momma! Can't love you enough!

"Happy Mother's Day to all the AMAZING moms out there!"

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Momma Stray is the OG!" while another wrote: "You sure love your momma," alongside a love heart emoji. A third added: "This is so sweet!"

GMA's Michael Strahan with his beloved mother Louise

Louise is no stranger to the limelight thanks to her son's career, and has made regular appearances on GMA over the years.

What's more, Louise and her husband Gene even transformed their diets to help kickstart a healthier lifestyle, which was documented on television.

Michael teamed up with his good friend Dr. Ian Smith, who worked with his parents, showing them healthier snack alternatives and a lesson in portion sizes.

Michael is a doting dad to four children - including twin daughters Isabella and Sophia

Some of this was revealed on Rachael Ray's show, and Michael even promised his mother that he would buy her a new wardrobe if she followed through with a healthy lifestyle.

The big reveal impressed fans after Louise appeared on the show following her lifestyle change – having dropped from a size 22 to a size 16 in dress size.

Michael's parents love spending time with their son – as well as their grandchildren.

The GMA star inside his stylish home in New York

The former football star is a doting dad to four children, who regularly appear in posts on his Instagram account.

Michael shares teenage twins Isabella and Sophia with ex-wife Jean Muggli, and they split their time between their parents' homes.

The TV star is also father to two older children, daughter Tanita, 29, and son Michael, 26, who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

