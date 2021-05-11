Chrissy Teigen praised by fans as she apologizes for 'shameful past behaviour' Courtney Stodden found fame in 2011 when she was married to 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson

Chrissy Teigen has posted a long, public apology after past tweets calling Courtney Stodden derogatory slurs emerged.

The tweets, shared between 2011 and 2013, also included private direct messages Chrissy sent to Courtney, who has revealed them in a new interview.

In response, Chrissy acknowledged that she was "mortified and sad at who I used to be" and that she was "ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior."

Chrissy apologized for her words

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world," she tweeted.

"I was an insecure, attention seeking troll."

She continued: I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"

Mom-of-two Chrissy added that she has "tried to connect with Courtney privately" but that she also wanted to publicly apologize.

Chrissy also apologized to her fans and said she was "so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."

Courtney found fame in 2011 at the age of 16

"This is very brave and classy," tweeted one fan as another shared: "This is why I respect the hell outta you! Not many public figures own their, current or past, bad behavior. "

Courtney, 26, found fame in 2011 at the age of 16 when she was married to 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson. Her mother approved the wedding, making it legal.

The pair are now divorced.

Chrissy is married to John Legend and has two children

In her interview with Daily Beast, Courtney claimed that Chrissy "wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself.

"Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'"

Courtney also alleged other celebrities had acted like "playground bullies" and that "some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back."

Courtney shared that she remains blocked by Chrissy

She also shared that she had "accepted" the apology from Chrissy but remains blocked by the star.

"But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter," Courtney added.

"All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record."

